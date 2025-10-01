Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dak Prescott's pass almost seemed to scrape the AT&T Stadium roof, it was so high.

George Pickens' eyes never left the football, but he could sense Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs nearby and safety Evan Williams sprinting from the middle of the field.

Pickens jumped, got his hands around the pass, outdueling both defenders, and somehow managed to get his feet down for a 29-yard completion to the 1-yard line. Two plays later the Dallas Cowboys had their first touchdown in Sunday night's 40-40 tie.

It was a play Pickens had made many times before, either at Georgia or in his first three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it carried added significance because Sunday was the first time he was the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver.

CeeDee Lamb was a spectator because of a high left ankle sprain, but he was giddy on the sideline when Pickens made the catch.

"Trying to make plays for Dak with CeeDee out," Pickens said simply after the game.

Lamb's absence elevates not only Pickens' status in the Cowboys' offense, but also his chances to show the rest of the league what he can be, should he become an unrestricted free agent in March.

But Pickens said that doesn't mean anything to him.

"You got to remember this is a team game," Pickens said. "This is not like one-on-one basketball where it's just me and another player. This is a team game."

When the Cowboys acquired Pickens from the Steelers in May, the acquisition was hailed as a strong move to add a top threat opposite Lamb to maximize Prescott. But it also came with a warning.

Pickens was considered a headache because of on- and off-field behavior that grated on the Steelers organization. Coach Mike Tomlin said Pickens needed to "grow up" after a game last season.

The stories were so abundant that Prescott was on watch for warning signs after Pickens joined the Cowboys. Throughout the offseason, Prescott kept talking about Pickens' work ethic and attention to detail. Tight end Jake Ferguson said, "I just see him as a good dude." Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Pickens has been an "exemplary teammate."

At the time of the trade, coach Brian Schottenheimer said he spoke with people in the Steelers organization as well as people at Georgia, where he spent one year as an assistant coach, about Pickens. He said he was told "different things."

Like?

"How much he loved football. He loves to play the game. You might have to deal with him being late occasionally and some things like that, which sometimes we all oversleep," Schottenheimer said. "But for the most part it was all positive. The people that we spoke to in and around the league, in Pittsburgh and Georgia, they were very honest. I think that's the cool thing about this league. People are honest and you have to be careful. Whether it's good or bad information, you do your homework and that's part of the process. It's not the only process.

"The minute I sat down with George Pickens in my office ... it was very clear to me, this guy was fired up to be a Dallas Cowboy and excited to help us go win games."

Against the Packers, Pickens finished with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. The touchdowns matched a single-game high, and the yards were the second most of his career.

He has a touchdown catch in each of the past three games and four on the season, tied for fourth in the NFL.

In Pittsburgh, he showed the ability to make difficult catches. He believes he is either going to make the catch, "whether it's two, three, four or five guys" on him, or draw a pass interference flag. But he believes he has been able to show a fuller route tree in Dallas because he is asked to do more things.

"It's a great opportunity," Pickens said. "Kind of like I've already showcased, but I just want to show up for Dak, show up for the team."

At one of their first organized team activity practices in May, Prescott explained the timing he wants on a certain route. A few plays later, the two connected on that route. Last week, Prescott said he and Pickens had some miscommunication in practice, which led to a brief conversation. Pickens followed with his best game as a Cowboy three days later.

"No surprises honestly. I'm super proud of him. He played just as I expected him to play," Prescott said after Sunday's game. "And what I was most impressed about is just the way that he was focused and locked in in the game, the whole game.

"And not only just locked in doing everything that he needed to do and do it right, but just the conversations he's having in the huddle. Uplifting other guys, saying the right things to keep guys focused and keep guys staying in the moment and being present. And not only was he saying it, he was doing it himself and being an example."

It all might sound surprising to hear for people in Pittsburgh or for those who formed their opinion before Pickens came to the Cowboys. Maybe part of it has to do with this being a contract year and needing to be on his best behavior, but the Cowboys are fine reaping the benefit and will remain open to keeping Pickens beyond 2025.

Pickens is aware of the narrative some have about him, but changing it doesn't drive him.

"I want it to definitely be good, yeah," he said. "It's out of my control. I don't really trip on it."