HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller sustained a high ankle sprain and a hairline fracture in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, a source confirmed to ESPN.

He's expected to be placed on the injured reserve list.

Miller was injured during the 48-second mark of the fourth quarter when Bears defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon dove into him while attempting to tackle running back Ashton Jeanty.

Miller was looked at by trainers on the field and then carted into the locker room. The eight-year veteran was seen walking with crunches after the game.

Miller's injury came on an afternoon in which the offensive line put together its best performance of the season. The unit allowed just three pressures after giving up 51 in the first three games.

Las Vegas also rushed for 240 yards, with 138 coming from Jeanty.

Miller, the longest-tenured Raiders player, has been a stable presence on the offensive line throughout his career. He has started in 111 of 113 career games with the Silver & Black.

Miller signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension at the start of training camp.

With Miller sidelined, Carroll said that offensive tackle Stone Forsythe will be the team's top option to slide in at left tackle.

Forsythe is in his first season in Las Vegas after spending the previous four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He has started in 14 of 57 career games.

Carroll added that rookie Charles Grant will have an opportunity to compete for playing time.

NFL Network first reported the news on the nature of Miller's injury.