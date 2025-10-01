After two teams debuted their Rivalry uniforms in Week 4, it's the Buffalo Bills' turn in Week 5.
The Bills will rock their all-white "Cold Front" threads against the New England Patriots on "Sunday Night Football." There are no traces of red on the design that showcases the cold winters of Buffalo. A chrome, iridescent charging buffalo appears on the sleeves. There's also a buffalo as a helmet decal and on the front of the lid. The numbers are white and with royal blue outlining, creating a frosty look.
In arguably the best uniform matchup all year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will wear their respective throwback threads.
For Seattle, it dons its 1990s era throwback jerseys which returned in 2023. The old royal and apple green look includes a silver helmet and the iconic Seahawks logo throughout the design. Tampa Bay will wear its white '76 jersey, which debuted in Week 3. The threads are an all-white design with orange numbers outlined in red and "Bucco Bruce" on the helmet. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also wearing their prowler throwbacks against the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."
Alternates are well-represented this week as well. The Dallas Cowboys will don their all-white arctic look, while the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets are wearing all black. For the first time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Chargers are going all-powder blue for their matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Here's a look at the Week 5 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on a bye.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Purple
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Brown
Pants: TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Summit white
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: TBA
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: White
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Powder
Pants: Powder
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal
Pants: Bone
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: Aqua
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Blue
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: Midnight green
Pants: TBA
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Royal blue
Pants: Silver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA