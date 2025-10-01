        <
          NFL Week 5 uniforms: Bills debut Rivalry uniforms; Bucs, Seahawks rock throwbacks

          The Buffalo Bills are debuting their Rivalry uniforms on "Sunday Night Football." Ben Ludeman / Buffalo Bills
          • Anthony GharibOct 1, 2025, 01:08 AM

          After two teams debuted their Rivalry uniforms in Week 4, it's the Buffalo Bills' turn in Week 5.

          The Bills will rock their all-white "Cold Front" threads against the New England Patriots on "Sunday Night Football." There are no traces of red on the design that showcases the cold winters of Buffalo. A chrome, iridescent charging buffalo appears on the sleeves. There's also a buffalo as a helmet decal and on the front of the lid. The numbers are white and with royal blue outlining, creating a frosty look.

          In arguably the best uniform matchup all year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will wear their respective throwback threads.

          For Seattle, it dons its 1990s era throwback jerseys which returned in 2023. The old royal and apple green look includes a silver helmet and the iconic Seahawks logo throughout the design. Tampa Bay will wear its white '76 jersey, which debuted in Week 3. The threads are an all-white design with orange numbers outlined in red and "Bucco Bruce" on the helmet. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also wearing their prowler throwbacks against the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."

          Alternates are well-represented this week as well. The Dallas Cowboys will don their all-white arctic look, while the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets are wearing all black. For the first time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Chargers are going all-powder blue for their matchup against the Washington Commanders.

          Here's a look at the Week 5 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on a bye.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Purple

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Brown

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Summit white

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: TBA

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: White

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Powder

          Pants: Powder

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal

          Pants: Bone

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Aqua

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: Midnight green

          Pants: TBA

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Royal blue

          Pants: Silver

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA