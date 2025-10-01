Open Extended Reactions

After two teams debuted their Rivalry uniforms in Week 4, it's the Buffalo Bills' turn in Week 5.

The Bills will rock their all-white "Cold Front" threads against the New England Patriots on "Sunday Night Football." There are no traces of red on the design that showcases the cold winters of Buffalo. A chrome, iridescent charging buffalo appears on the sleeves. There's also a buffalo as a helmet decal and on the front of the lid. The numbers are white and with royal blue outlining, creating a frosty look.

In arguably the best uniform matchup all year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will wear their respective throwback threads.

For Seattle, it dons its 1990s era throwback jerseys which returned in 2023. The old royal and apple green look includes a silver helmet and the iconic Seahawks logo throughout the design. Tampa Bay will wear its white '76 jersey, which debuted in Week 3. The threads are an all-white design with orange numbers outlined in red and "Bucco Bruce" on the helmet. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also wearing their prowler throwbacks against the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."

Alternates are well-represented this week as well. The Dallas Cowboys will don their all-white arctic look, while the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets are wearing all black. For the first time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Chargers are going all-powder blue for their matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Here's a look at the Week 5 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on a bye.

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Purple

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Brown

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Summit white

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: White

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder

Pants: Powder

Los Angeles Rams

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Royal

Pants: Bone

Helmet: White

Jersey: Aqua

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Blue

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: TBA

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Royal blue

Pants: Silver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA