Niners pull out the win in back-and-forth game with Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Entering Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers had exactly zero receivers or tight ends on the roster who caught a pass for them in 2024.

There was no George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall or Jauan Jennings. They didn't have starting quarterback Brock Purdy, either. On paper, everything about Thursday night screamed Rams in a runaway.

Everything, that is, except the final scoreboard. The Niners came up with their gutsiest performance of the first five weeks, stealing a win away from the Rams and staking their claim to first place in the NFC West at 4-1 and 3-0 in the division.

As has happened in each of their three other wins, the Niners had multiple surprising heroes Thursday night. This time, It was rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins forcing and recovering a fumble at his own goal line in regulation with a lot of quarterback Mac Jones and receiver Kendrick Bourne and kicker Eddy Piñeiro mixed in. And then they got the stop they needed on fourth-and-1 to put it away.

In the process coach Kyle Shanahan's group provided plenty of evidence that this is a team made of the right stuff. With a few extra days to rest, the Niners' slate doesn't get any easier from here as they travel to Tampa Bay in Week 6.

But some down time should help them get relatively healthy and Thursday's win should offer plenty of hope that this is a season with plenty of potential.

San Francisco 49ers (4-1)

Stat to know: The 49ers did not record an interception on Thursday night, which is their 12th game in a row without one, dating to last season. That's a frustration point for the Niners who continue to get their hands on passes but are repeatedly unable to haul them in. They had at least two catchable interceptions against the Rams they were unable to squeeze in a game where one could have made things much easier for them.

Most surprising performance: WR Kendrick Bourne.

Given all the injuries at receiver, Bourne delivered for the Niners on Thursday night. He had a couple of hiccups, including a third-down drop in the first half, but he bounced back strong after a three-drop performance against Jacksonville on Sunday. Bourne emerged as QB Mac Jones' top option in the passing game, finishing with 10 catches for 142 yards, a career high and only his second time reaching triple digits in a game in his career.

What to make of the QB performance: Jones already proved his mettle to his teammates in his two previous starts against the Saints and Cardinals, playing through a left knee injury in the late stages of the comeback win against Arizona.

But Thursday only cemented that status as Jones took some big hits and kept getting up. Jones came out firing and even after staying down holding that left leg in the second half, he returned for more.

Jones finished 33-of-49 for 342 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It remains to be seen when Brock Purdy will return from his toe injury but the Niners are in good hands with Jones in the meantime.

Next game: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (3-2)

While just five weeks into the season, the Los Angeles Rams missed an opportunity to take a lead -- at least temporarily -- in a competitive NFC West.

Despite playing against an injured 49ers team missing starting quarterback Brock Purdy, wide receivers Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle, Rams fell to 3-2, failing to take advantage in their first divisional game of the season.

A big blow was a fumble at the San Francisco goal line by running back Kyren Williams, who also had a drive-stalling dropped pass earlier in the game. The fumble was their second inside the 49ers' 25.

This is the first time the Rams have lost multiple fumbles in a regular season game under head coach Sean McVay, according to ESPN Research.

The Rams also had three dropped passes (one each by Williams, running back Blake Corum and running back Jordan Whittington) on Thursday night. Entering the game, the Rams had four drops total in their first four weeks, according to ESPN Research.

What to make of the QB performance: Stafford put the Rams in positions to win the game late in the fourth quarter and in overtime. Stafford completed 30 of 47 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. His 11 passing touchdowns this season are his third-most in his first five games of a season in his NFL career after 2011 (13) and 2021 (12, led Rams to Super Bowl win).

Trend to watch: Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua continued his torrid start to the season, catching 10 of 12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. With 10 catches, he passed former teammate Cooper Kupp (49 in 2022) for the most receptions by a player in his team's first five games of a season in NFL history, according to ESPN Research.

Stat to know: Rams running back Kyren Williams had 12.2 yards of separation at the throw arrival on his second-quarter touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the second-most separation on any passing touchdown so far this season. That was the third-most separation on any Stafford touchdown pass since the start of 2016 when NFL Next Gen Stats began tracking the metric.

Next game: at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET, FOX)