Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Cardinals have taken another hit at running back, as Trey Benson is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Wednesday.

Benson is expected to return this season, Gannon said.

Gannon said he wasn't sure when exactly Benson was injured during Thursday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks but that he believed the running back played through the injury for some portion of the contest. Benson came to the Cardinals on Friday saying he was sore.

Benson had assumed the starting role in Week 4 after James Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury the prior week against the San Francisco 49ers. Benson rushed for 35 yards on eight carries and had five catches for 19 yards against the Seahawks.

With Benson now sidelined, Gannon said he expected running backs Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight all to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Those three have combined for five carries for the Cardinals this season.