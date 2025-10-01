MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebackers coach Ryan Crow will remain on administrative leave following his August arrest for domestic battery, although the charge against him will reportedly be dropped, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Independent reporter Andy Slater reported Wednesday morning that the misdemeanor charge against Crow will be dropped, but McDaniel said Crow will remain on leave pending a league investigation.

"No status changed with the team," McDaniel said Wednesday. "We won't even bridge that until the league is done with their process."

Crow was arrested early in the morning of Aug. 29 after a verbal argument with a woman who lived with him escalated into a physical altercation, according to multiple witnesses in an arrest report issued by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He was immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave.

"To be on a team, it's a blessing that you have to have regard for things much bigger than yourself," McDaniel said in September. "Rule number one is to protect the team for reasons such as that, and that one was violated."

Senior defensive assistant Sean Ryan has coached the Dolphins' linebackers in Crow's stead.

Crow, 37, joined the Dolphins in 2024 after three seasons in the same role with the Tennessee Titans. He has coached in the NFL since 2018, all with the Titans and Dolphins.