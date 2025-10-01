Shedeur Sanders mimes his answers in the Browns' locker room after it was confirmed he'll stay as Cleveland's QB3 after news Joe Flacco will be benched. (0:44)

Shedeur Sanders took an unconventional approach to the Cleveland Browns' latest quarterback change.

Hours after the Browns announced that Dillon Gabriel would replace Joe Flacco as their starter, Sanders mouthed silent answers to reporters' questions about the move.

Sanders, who has faced widespread criticism over his recent comments about his role with the Browns, pantomimed responses to several questions Wednesday before a team media relations staffer ended the brief exchange with reporters.

The Browns did not comment on Sanders' response.

Sanders will remain Cleveland's third-string quarterback while Flacco will serve as Gabriel's backup for Sunday's game in London against the Vikings.

When asked earlier Wednesday why Sanders was not bumped to the No. 2 quarterback spot, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski responded only that Flacco was the backup. Stefanski later said his "focus is on this game" and reiterated that Flacco is the backup when asked if there was any discussion of elevating Sanders' role.

Sanders, the 144th pick in April's draft, told ESPN Cleveland last week that he was "ready to play right now."

"If you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that," Sanders said.

While Cleveland held a quarterback competition during training camp, Sanders did not receive any first-team reps. He started the Browns' preseason opener and threw a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Panthers. However, he struggled in the preseason finale against the Rams and was sacked five times.

During the local broadcast of the preseason finale, Browns general manager Andrew Berry compared Sanders' transition to the pros as some who was "fluent in English and now you have to learn Mandarin."

During the first month of the season, Sanders has split scout-team reps with Gabriel and practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe.

"Of course I want to start, but my reality is I'm not going to start and that's fine because I'm able to live those reps through Joe," Sanders told ESPN two weeks ago. "I'm able to live those reps through talking to Deshaun [Watson], through Dillon, through everybody that's in the room. So I feel like I'm happy that I'm able to see different perspectives."