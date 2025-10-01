Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco 49ers' offense will be heavily short-handed Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, as the team has ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy and receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings.

Purdy has been dealing with a toe injury that kept him out in Weeks 2 and 3, with Mac Jones starting in his place. Purdy returned against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend, but coach Kyle Shanahan then revealed Monday morning that his quarterback was still battling toe soreness, leaving his status for a quick-turnaround game against the Rams in jeopardy.

Pearsall and Jennings were nonparticipants in practice Tuesday as they dealt with knee and ribs/ankle injuries, respectively.

San Francisco also ruled out receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) and defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (ankle) for Thursday's matchup.

Defensive tackle CJ West (thumb) is questionable.