The "Get Up" crew discusses what's gone wrong with the Ravens' defense this season and why Lamar Jackson's absence could have disastrous consequences. (1:26)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens remain tight-lipped about whether injured quarterback Lamar Jackson has a chance to play in Sunday's pivotal game against the Houston Texans.

On Wednesday, Jackson did not practice because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in Sunday's 37-20 loss in Kansas City.

When asked if there was a determination on Jackson's availability for Sunday, coach John Harbaugh said the team is taking all of the numerous injuries day-by-day. Then, when asked if Jackson is considered "day-to-day," Harbaugh replied, "How about I just don't say anything? That's what I would do. Why don't we just leave it alone."

Harbaugh said he spoke to Jackson at length Tuesday. Jackson has also been attending all of the meetings, as well.

"Lamar's working," Harbaugh said. "He is doing a great job."

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, has not missed a game due to injury since the end of the 2022 season. Since 2018, Baltimore is 4-10 without Jackson.

If Jackson is sidelined Sunday, the Ravens would turn to Cooper Rush, the former Dallas Cowboys backup who signed with Baltimore this offseason.

"He's a pros pro," tight end Mark Andrews said of Rush. "He really dove into this offense [and] understands it extremely well. He's going to know what to do, and I know he's fired up for the opportunity to go show what he is all about."

In addition to Jackson, the Ravens were without seven injured players at Wednesday's practice, including starters like offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerbacks Nate Wiggins (elbow) and Marlon Humphrey (calf) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf).

"Everybody here in this organization is all fighters," Andrews said. "We've been through adversity. We know what that looks like and there's no quit in this group. I'm excited to show the world that."

The Ravens are off to their worst start in 10 years at 1-3. With the uncertainty surrounding Jackson, Baltimore is a 1.5-point home underdog against the Texans.