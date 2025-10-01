Sal Paolantonio and Domonique Foxworth discuss what needs to change with the Eagles' offense amid potential unhappiness from star wide receiver A.J. Brown. (1:19)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles receiver A.J. Brown took responsibility Wednesday for letting his "frustrations boil over" Sunday and stated that his post on social media wasn't directed at anyone inside the building, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Brown declined to speak with the media after a 31-25 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he finished with two catches for 7 yards on nine targets.

A short time later, he posted a quote from the Bible on X: "If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

It has been a relatively quiet start to the season for Brown, who has 14 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown on 28 targets. His 10.8 yards per reception is well below his career average of 15.6.

The 4-0 Eagles rank 31st in passing with 138 yards per game.

"I don't think it's a bad thing for wanting the ball," he said. "It's not just for targets or anything, to put numbers up, no. I see that we're struggling and I'm a guy that wants the ball in those times when we can't find a way. Give it to me. When the game's on the line, give the ball to me. I want that, I want that pressure, I put it on myself, and I work hard for it.

"You can misconstrue whatever perspective about me, but it is what it is, and I don't care to be honest because my teammates know that when the game's on the line, look at me. And I want everybody in the stadium to know that. It's not a secret. I'm not shying away from that."

Asked about his communication with Hurts, Brown said they'll talk through things in meetings during the week in the name of trying to get better. In-game, he said there is not much conversation between the two because Brown is not the type of player who would go up to the QB saying, "Give me the ball, give me the ball."

"People said he was forcing me the ball because I'm complaining, but if you ask any of my teammates, I'm probably the quietest one on the sideline. I don't even go to the huddle during the timeouts," he said. "I try to let the game come to me."

Hurts said his relationship with Brown is "good." When asked to expand on that, Hurts said, "We share a great passion for this game, and we're focused on this week."

Hurts and Brown have a friendship that predates their time together in Philadelphia, going back to when Hurts tried to recruit Brown to come to Alabama.

Brown indicated that he is happy being in Philadelphia despite his most recent frustrations.

"Absolutely, this is home," he said. "Unfortunately, I did it to myself. But this is my home. I love it here. But you just see frustration because we want to be great and most definitely, I want to be great as well."