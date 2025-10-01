Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said he has never had to overcome as much adversity in a game as he did during Thursday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Harrison, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, was the target on two interceptions thrown by quarterback Kyler Murray. On the first, Harrison stopped his route after seeing Murray start to break the pocket, but Murray still made the throw. On the second, Harrison bobbled a pass, and it was picked off.

Harrison finished the first half with one catch on five targets for 8 yards.

"The first half, obviously, couldn't go worse," Harrison said Wednesday in his first comments to the media since the game.

At halftime, Harrison said he leaned on his experience to try to right himself.

"Just got to go out there and play," Harrison said. "You can't overthink it. It's the same game you've been doing for all your life. Trust the reps you put in throughout the offseason and go out there and execute the best you could."

Harrison started to come on in the third quarter with a 16-yard catch, then had a fourth-quarter touchdown reception on which he high-pointed the ball and fell backward in the end zone. After the score, he got on one knee and celebrated longer than usual. Harrison said he was thanking God in the moment but admitted that that play "meant a little more to me."

"Yeah, it was good to see one go through the hoop, I should say," Harrison said. "Got to make a big play in the game and obviously wanted to keep the momentum for the team and stay in the game at that moment."

Murray said Wednesday that he never lost faith in the second-year wideout.

"I feel like when you have a guy making plays like that, it obviously gives you confidence to keep going back at him, keep going to him," Murray said. "Like I said, my confidence didn't waver. Obviously we had the two mishaps in the first half, but I'm counting on him. He knows that. He knows I have full faith in him and I'm going to continue to."

While Harrison's catch -- one of four he had in the game, for 42 yards -- helped Arizona climb back from a 14-point deficit, he said he couldn't focus on the good plays. He puts games behind him quickly and doesn't dwell on any single one.

"I don't really think about the good plays throughout the week, ever really," Harrison said. "I'm just supposed to make those plays. So I wouldn't say coming off of any game you feel good about plays you did make when there's plays you could have made."

Harrison, though, is acutely aware of how plays he didn't make could've changed the trajectory of a game or even the season. And the areas he can improve on or changes he can make are "obvious," he said.

"It's a weird game because you look back the past four weeks, you're like, I could probably count on how many plays if I could change the outcome of them on one hand how we probably have a totally different season," he said. "I think that's just football at the end of the day, so I [just got to] keep getting better each and every single day is all I can do though."