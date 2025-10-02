Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- For the second time in 10 days, the Arizona Cardinals need to retool their running back rotation after another injury to their primary ball carrier.

With Trey Benson going on short-term IR with a knee injury on Wednesday, the Cardinals are now down to their third-string running back. James Conner, who started the first three games, was lost for the season with a foot injury after Arizona's Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

As the Cardinals' roster stands now, the running back rotation will consist of Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight.

"It's tough to lose any of them," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "You never want to see any of your boys, teammates go out. But he'll be back. We'll be back. I'm confident in that next man up. I have full faith in the running back room.

"Those guys have to step up and I know that they will."

How that rotation unfolds is still yet to be seen.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said even though Arizona knows they have to fill the RB1 role, he'll see how the week goes before deciding who gets that title. But, he said, he feels good about all three options.

However, Gannon said there won't be many changes to the offense.

"Not a ton to me," Gannon said. "We will make some tweaks no matter who's back there moving forward, but to your guys' eye it probably won't look a ton different.

"Hopefully, we have some more efficiency and run the ball a little bit better. But with saying that, knowing that the guys that are going to be carrying the ball, their skill set is different than [Conner] and [Benson]. We have to put them in good spots that they feel really comfortable in and they can execute what's being asked of them."

While Arizona knew what they were had in Conner and Benson, they haven't seen as much out of Demercado, Knight and Carter.

The three have combined for just 92 snaps this year with 73 of those belonging to Demercado. Last season, Demercado accounted for 15.1 percent of all of Arizona's snaps from running backs while Carter came in at 8.9 percent.

Murray sees versatility in Demercado, Knight and Carter.

"I'm excited," Murray said. "These three guys, they get an opportunity to prove themselves, show their skill set and show that they can play the game more than what they were getting. I'm excited for those guys. I know they're looking forward to the opportunity."

Murray doesn't think the added responsibility will phase Demercado.

Gannon said there's a reason why Arizona kept Knight on the 53 during final cuts.

"I think he's been working on his game," Gannon said. "He's playing on fourth down, as well, but I think he's a big, strong, explosive guy that can run the rock. He'll get his touches."

And in Carter, who didn't make Arizona's initial 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad, Arizona knows what it has. That's why he was elevated to the active roster for Thursday night and then signed to the 53 on Monday.

Going through the roller coaster of emotions of being cut, then signed to the practice squad, and then promoted and then signed has "been a lot," Carter said.

"I'm not going to lie, because you go from [wearing the] Pat Tillman [jersey as the practice player of the week] one week to starting to next. It's a lot," Carter said. "Well, it's a lot. You can say and act like it's not, but that's kind of a lot."

Even though he said he's "thankful" and "grateful" for the opportunity to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, Carter said he hates that it happened because of injuries.

He's prepared on the practice squad like he's the starter because he could be an injury away from getting called up to the 53 and if he doesn't know what he's doing then he's "cooked."

Carter's isn't trying to look too far ahead or in the past. He's trying to stay in the present and "put my best foot forward every day."

"My chip on my shoulder is gigantic," he said.

To be in this position is a product of patience for Carter.

Midway through last season, he debated retiring. He wasn't getting the kind of playing time he wanted and felt he was better than other running backs around the league. Then his friends as family told him he was "stupid as hell' and to "shut up."

So, he did.

It was a fleeting moment but he's powered through the ups and downs to this weekend.

"I don't think about it anymore, but there was a time where I kind of was like, I don't know, bro. Maybe I don't got it," he said. "But, that's more like a mental barrier I got.

"It is just a blessing to even be here."