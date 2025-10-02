Open Extended Reactions

London gets the league's international game in Week 5 with the Minnesota Vikings facing the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Minnesota is pulling double time in Europe -- becoming the first team to play back-to-back games in different European countries. After a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin last week, the Vikings are 4-1 all time overseas, second only to the Jacksonville Jaguars in international wins.

Cleveland arrives with a new face under center as Dillon Gabriel makes his first NFL start, the first quarterback to ever debut as a starter in an international game, and the Browns' 41st starting quarterback since 1999. Quarterback Carson Wentz has steadied Minnesota's offense since J.J. McCarthy went down because of an ankle injury, topping a combined 500 passing yards over two starts and helping Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both reach 100 receiving yards last week.

With the Vikings having an extended stay in Europe, it would seem that the team would have more time for sightseeing -- so here are the top scenes from their London trip with the Browns.

