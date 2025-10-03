Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Thomas Booker IV's film with the Philadelphia Eagles might've been a small sample size, but it was enough for Raiders coach Pete Carroll to detect a player with starting potential.

Carroll noticed Booker's strong technique and how he was a consistent presence in the interior whenever his number was called. Following the release of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Raiders pivoted by acquiring Booker from the Eagles in exchange for cornerback Jakorian Bennett.

Since Booker's arrival, he has been everything the Raiders had hoped for. He established himself as a starter and has been a reliable presence on the defensive line -- one of the strongest spots on the roster thus far.

"He's just as steady as a rock," Carroll said.

Booker, a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2022, has been waiting patiently to prove he's more than just a role player. Before joining the Raiders, Booker started in just two of 27 career games while spending the entire 2023 campaign on the Eagles' practice squad.

Last season, Booker made it to the mountaintop of the NFL, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. At the same time, he was at the back end of a defensive front that consisted of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams. He appeared in 10 games (one start), totaling 18 tackles and a sack in 166 defensive snaps -- the fewest among Philadelphia's defensive tackles.

Las Vegas has provided Booker with an opportunity to spread his wings and demonstrate that he can be a starting-caliber player in the league.

"It's huge," Booker said. "This is what you hope for out of your career...to have that steady uptake of snaps and usage rate."

Booker won a Super Bowl ring as an Eagle but has been able to spread his wings as a Raider. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Booker has started in all four games, recording eight tackles. Carroll knew Booker was an effective run stopper. But the extended playing time has allowed the former Stanford defensive lineman to showcase his ability as a pass rusher.

He already has a career-high in pressures with five, including two in the Raiders' 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

"[Booker is] athletic and causes disruption," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "He's been awesome."

Starting defensive tackle Adam Butler called Booker a quick learner. What surprised Butler was Booker's speed, which was on full display in Week 3's loss to the Washington Commanders.

Booker chased down backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to force a fumble after a 22-yard carry.

"I was a little shocked by his quickness," Butler said.

Going into the season, it was evident that the Raiders would need a collective effort from the defensive line to fill the void left by Wilkins, who was released in July. They are still experimenting with their rotation, but players including Booker, Malcolm Koonce (12 pressures), Tyree Wilson (two sacks, five pressures) and Jonah Laulu (three sacks, six pressures) have had their moments.

Crosby continues to lead the charge. He leads the team in pressures (15) and run stuffs (6). He had his best game of the year against the Bears, collecting five tackles (three for loss), a forced fumble and an interception.

"His play is just crazy good," Carroll said of Crosby. "...Every time he's been on the field, he makes things happen, and he's doing it with limited opportunities, because he's getting doubled all the time in pass pro, and the ball is going away from him."

As a whole, the unit has been stout, especially in the run game. The Raiders have held opponents to fewer than 100 yards in three of their four regular-season games. They have allowed four yards per carry -- 14th in the league -- and are fourth in Rush EPA (-18.9). Las Vegas also has the eighth-best run-stop win rate (31.6%).

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Carroll said the team has played consistent run defense and called their performance against the Commanders, in which they gave up 201 yards, an outlier.

Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts will provide a challenge for the defensive line. Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is off to a strong start to the season, leading the league with 414 yards on 77 carries. Taylor has rushed for at least 100 yards twice already.

"The running game has really been in hand," Carroll said. "What happened in the Commanders' game got us out of whack a little bit, but we're playing the running game as well as anybody right now."