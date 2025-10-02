Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker underwent left wrist surgery on Monday but there's a chance he could play against Kansas City on Monday night.

"He will be listed as day-to-day," coach Liam Coen said Thursday morning.

Walker was injured during the second quarter of the Jaguars' 26-21 victory over San Francisco on Sunday. He walked to the sideline holding his wrist and did not return to the game.

Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, is second on the team with two sacks and has 12 tackles and one pass breakup. Walker has missed only two games in his career, both coming his rookie season.