Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson didn't practice for a second straight day for the Baltimore Ravens, whose injury concerns continue to grow.

In addition to the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player being sidelined, Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton did not practice on Thursday after injuring his groin the day before. Jackson and Hamilton are the Ravens' two-highest paid players by average salary per year.

Jackson has not practiced this week after leaving Sunday's 37-20 loss in Kansas City with a groin injury. The struggling Ravens (1-3) have not yet ruled him out. If Jackson can't play Sunday, Baltimore would start Cooper Rush, the former backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Hamilton hasn't missed a game since 2023. He is considered Baltimore's most versatile defender, ranking second on the Ravens in tackles (31) and passes broken up (two).

Jackson and Hamilton are among nine Pro Bowl players from last year who are dealing with injuries. Along with Jackson and Hamilton, three other Pro Bowl players didn't practice Thursday: middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf).

There are also three additional Pro Bowl players who are limited in practice with injuries: offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), center Tyler Linderbaum (calf) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring). On Monday, Baltimore ruled out Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for the season with a neck injury.

On Wednesday, tight end Mark Andrews addressed the mindset of the team by saying, "Everybody here in this organization, we're all fighters. We've been through adversity. We know what that looks like, and there's no quit in this group, and we're excited to show the world that."

The Ravens, who are looking to avoid the second 1-4 start in franchise history, play host to the Houston Texans (1-3) on Sunday.