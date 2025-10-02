Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints announced a new 10-year lease with the state of Louisiana that will keep the team in New Orleans through at least 2035.

The announcement ends a lengthy negotiation for a new deal with the state, as the previous lease was not finalized beyond 2030.

"Discussions about this agreement have spanned two administrations, a global pandemic and Hurricane Ida," Saints owner Gayle Benson said. "Now today, I am totally happy that we will be sending a signed copy of this agreement to the NFL for their approval."

The Superdome has hosted the Saints since the building opened on Aug. 3, 1975. It recently went through a $450 million renovation and hosted Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

The Saints missed the initial deadline to bid on the 2031 Super Bowl, but Benson said she is confident the organization will be able to discuss the possibility of hosting the game with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell once the league approves the new lease.

Benson said she explained to Goodell recently that they would talk again soon to make a case for the bid when the agreement was finalized.

"Once the NFL approves this lease extension, we will then be allowed to petition the NFL to bid on future Super Bowls," Benson said.