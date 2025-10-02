Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin was ruled out of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers due to a lingering right quad injury.

Washington also ruled out receiver Noah Brown.

Washington (2-2) plays at the Chargers (3-1) on Sunday.

Because the Commanders are flying to Los Angeles Thursday night, they were able to rule out players who did not make the trip. However, quarterback Jayden Daniels did make the trip, putting him in line to start after a two-game absence due to a sprained left knee.

McLaurin injured his quad while trying to dive into the end zone at the end of a 56-yard catch vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. McLaurin did not play in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown, dealing with an injured groin and knee, has missed two consecutive games.

McLaurin was working on a side field with athletic trainers Thursday, the first time he's done so during portions of practice open to the media. He was running sprints at around half to three-quarter speed. Brown also has worked with athletic trainers the past two days.

On Wednesday coach Dan Quinn said both players were trending in the right direction but did not specify what that meant for their return.

Two other players, corner Mike Sainristil and Deebo Samuel, did not practice the past two days but did make the trip. Both were working at mostly full speed while performing drills on a field separate from the rest of their teammates.