Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season turned the pregame tunnel into a stylish runway.

Arriving at stadiums, players treated arrival like fashion week -- sharp tailoring, patterns, mixed textures and a few fits that demanded a second glance. Subtle pops of team color and stylish accessories did work, too, with clean timepieces, layered chains and even pairs of statement shades.

Not everyone went full suit-and-tie. Plenty kept it elevated-casual with relaxed knits, jackets and denim, while the athleisure crowd stuck the landing with tailored sweats and crisp sneakers. A handful of fits pushed into fashion-forward territory -- wide-leg trousers, fine details, unexpected proportions -- and drew cameras long before warmups.

From veterans with signature style to rookies finding their lane, Week 5 delivered a variety of looks. Here are the arrivals that set the tone before the first snap.

'TNF' = Thursday Night Fits

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones went with a formal statement this week, sporting a red-and-black split suit before facing the Los Angeles Rams on "Thursday Night Football."

Primetime Tae 🫡 pic.twitter.com/j0WRzRWfzm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 2, 2025