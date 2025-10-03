Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- When the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Jets on Sunday, they will be down three starting offensive linemen with left tackle Tyler Guyton ruled out because of a concussion.

It is possible they could be down a fourth with Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith (knee) listed as questionable after he did not practice this week. In addition to Guyton, center Cooper Beebe will miss his third straight game with a broken bone in his foot, while right guard Tyler Booker will miss his second straight game with a high right ankle sprain.

Guyton remains in the concussion protocol. Smith had an MRI earlier in the week on his knee.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he does not have a hard and fast, "no practice, no play rule."

"I do think it's harder for young players when they don't practice, to play," Schottenheimer said. "But guys that have played a lot of football, they tend to get a little more grace with me. But I'm a visual guy, man, I want to see them move around on Friday and see how they do. No. 1, we always want to be smart for them to protect them and not put themselves in position where they can have worse injuries or make it worse."

With Guyton out, Nate Thomas will make the first start of his career. If Smith is unable to play, then Hakeem Adeniji and Trevor Keegan would be the options at left guard.

The Cowboys will also be down two of their top three wide receivers with Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb missing his second game with a high left ankle sprain, and Pro Bowl returner KaVontae Turpin is out with a sprained foot.

Ryan Flournoy would move into the No. 3 receiver role behind George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert. Rookie running back Jaydon Blue is likely to be active for the first time this season and could handle the kick return job.

Blue should get his first carries of the season with Miles Sanders questionable due to knee and ankle issues. Sanders did not take part in the three practices.

On defense, safety Malik Hooker is out with a toe injury and will be replaced by Juanyeh Thomas. Starting linebacker Kenneth Murray was limited for his third straight day because of a knee injury and is also questionable.

On a positive note, cornerbacks DaRon Bland (foot) and Trevon Diggs (knee) do not carry an injury designation in the game and will play.