Why QB Justin Fields could run into Jets, NFL history books

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Fields day: Look through the team's quarterbacking history, and you will find mostly statuesque pocket passers. Now look at Justin Fields. What he's doing with the ball in his hands is unprecedented.

"He never ceases to amaze me," coach Aaron Glenn said.

"Pretty awesome," offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said.

Fields is averaging 59.3 rushing yards per game, more than some of the high-profile running backs in Jets history:

More than Breece Hall's average in 2023 and 2024; more than Le'Veon Bell in 2019 (and Bell was paid $13 million per year); and more than Jets legend Matt Snell in the 1968 Super Bowl season.

At his current pace, Fields will finish with 949 yards, almost tripling Geno Smith's team mark for most rushing yards by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era (366 in 2013).

Fields' signature play came last Monday night, his 43-yard touchdown scramble in which he reversed field, eluded four would-be tacklers and outran the rest of the Miami Dolphins' defense. Based on GPS tracking, he covered 86 yards and hit a max speed of 20 mph, according to Next Gen Stats.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who played with him at Ohio State, said it was "definitely the best one" he's seen from Fields.

"He had some in college where you could tell how fast he is, beating pursuit angles and stuff," Ruckert said. "But that one, just as far as making people miss, zigzagging left and right -- it was hard to block for him on that play because I didn't know where he was going."

Fields and Ravens star Lamar Jackson have dominated the quarterback rushing stats in recent years. Former Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens was asked to compare the two.

"Lamar's style is, he's in a category of his own when it comes to running," Stephens said. "Obviously, Justin has a bigger build. He can run around you, and he can lower his shoulder as well."

If Fields were to rush for over 1,000 yards, he and Jackson would be the only two quarterbacks to hit that mark twice.

Fields' scrambling has accounted for about 10% of the Jets' total yards on offense. When things go awry, "he's there to save the day," Engstrand said.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is on pace to rush for almost 1,000 yards this season. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

2. There goes the surplus: Running back Braelon Allen's knee injury, which will sideline him for eight to 12 weeks, could impact the Jets' plans ahead of the Nov. 4 trading deadline.

Hall, the subject of trade rumors since the draft, is their only proven back. They would be leaving themselves short at the position by trading him and handing the RB1 job to Isaiah Davis, who has only 35 career carries.

The Jets have given no indication they want to deal Hall, but he probably will generate interest because he's in the final year of his contract and the team could be out of contention.

3. Dropsies: The Jets have a fumbling problem. They do it too much -- a league-high six lost fumbles -- and they don't capitalize when their opponents do it.

"I just feel like we never recover them," cornerback Sauce Gardner said.

He's not wrong.

The defense has forced five fumbles, none of which were recovered by the Jets. Pretty remarkable, considering the leaguewide recovery rate for the defense is 52%

They ran fumble recovery drills in practice this week. They also did ball security drills, with Glenn wearing a boxing glove and trying to punch out the ball.

4. Watch it, bro: The Jets host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a special game for rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas. His older brother, Juanyeh Thomas, plays safety for the Cowboys. Both players are heavily involved on special teams, which means they could cross paths on the field.

"He said if he sees me, he's going to try to go up under my chin," said Azareye'h, who promised to do the same. "Me and him, we always had that competitive nature about us."

Juanyeh said: "My mama, she called me on the phone in tears, like, 'Damn, both of my sons are playing against each other.' It's a really cool thing."

Stephanie Thomas is planning to attend the game, along with about a dozen family members. The brothers said they've been trash talking since the schedule was released in May.

5. Lion thing: One of the areas they must clean up is the pre-snap penalties on offense. They have 10, including six last week. Only five teams have more than 10. There's nothing more maddening than a mental mistake that costs you.

So what's causing them? It's worth examining the offensive system and its recent history.

Engstrand employs a motion-heavy scheme that he brought with him from the Detroit Lions. When the Lions installed the system in 2021, under OC Ben Johnson, they led the league with 32 pre-snap penalties. The following year, they cut the number by more than half (14).

It doesn't sound like Engstrand has any plans to simplify, although he said they "put some things in motion that are going to help remedy" the issue. A side note, Johnson's current team, the Chicago Bears, also has a lot of pre-snap penalties on offense (11).

It's not hard to connect the dots here. It's a proven system, but one that comes with growing pains.

6. Impressive rookie: One of the bright spots on offense is rookie right tackle Armand Membou, who has made a seamless transition into the NFL.

He is the only offensive lineman on the team without a penalty; that alone is worthy of a shoutout. The seventh overall pick also is physical in the run game, and he ranks eighth among all tackles in pass block win rate, per ESPN Analytics.

It would've been fun to see Membou against Micah Parsons, but ... well, you know.

7. New nickel? Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is expected to make his Jets debut, likely replacing Michael Carter II (concussion) as the nickelback. Brownlee, acquired last week in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, is viewed as more than just a stop-gap player. He's signed through 2027 and could play his way into the organization's long-term plans.

He is penalty-prone, but he's regarded as a good, physical tackler. "He fits our DNA," defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said.

8. Did you know? The Jets are looking to avoid an 0-3 start at home. In the past 25 years, they've had one 0-3 start -- 2020 (lost their first seven at home) -- but don't be misled into thinking they're a good home team. Far from it.

Since 2014, they have the worst home record in the league (35-57). If Glenn wants buy-in from a skeptical fan base, he needs to reverse that trend.

Along with a lot of other ones.

9. Woe, McDonald: In training camp, the coaches raved about Will McDonald IV's improvement against the run. In football, the proof usually is in the playing time. In his case, his playing time suggests the coaches still have some questions.

McDonald is only fourth on the defensive line in snaps played because he comes off the field on some obvious run downs, splitting time with Braiden McGregor. This is why backup end Micheal Clemons has logged more snaps than McDonald through four games.

Statistically, the run defense is much better when McDonald is off the field (3.2 yards per rush) than on it (4.9) -- the largest differential among their linemen.

10. The last word: "We're going to turn this thing around. ... And when it does, it's going to feel real good." -- wide receiver Garrett Wilson.