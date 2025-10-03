OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Arthur Jones, a defensive lineman who spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens, has died. He was 39.

Syracuse, Jones' alma mater, said he died Friday morning. The school and the Ravens didn't give a cause of death in their announcements.

"Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others."

Jones was a fifth-round draft pick in 2010 and had 8½ of his 10 career sacks in a two-season stretch in 2012-13. The Ravens beat San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII to cap the 2012 season.

Jones sacked 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans. He also had a fumble recovery in that Super Bowl.

Jones spent two years with Indianapolis and a final season in Washington in 2017.

Jones played for Syracuse and was the older brother of former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former Syracuse and NFL defensive end Chandler Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl in New England.

Jones had 38½ tackles for loss at Syracuse, a school record for an interior defensive lineman. He was a first-team All-Big East selection each of his final two seasons.

"Arthur Jones was a tremendous player and even better person," Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said. "We were fortunate that Arthur continued to support our football program after his playing career. He impacted many of our student-athletes, always with a smile and uplifting message."