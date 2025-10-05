Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- It doesn't have the appeal of Micah Parsons returning to play against the Dallas Cowboys last week with the Green Bay Packers, but coach Brian Schottenheimer is making a return to the New York Jets on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

"Little different," the coach said with a grin. "Wasn't as big of a story when I left the Jets."

In his 26-year coaching career, Schottenheimer spent more time with the Jets than any other team. From 2006 to 2011, he was New York's offensive coordinator, serving under two coaches (Eric Mangini and Rex Ryan).

The Jets went to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and '10 with Mark Sanchez at quarterback. The Jets relied on a top defense and excellent running game during Schottenheimer's stint as the playcaller.

Schottenheimer jokingly said his time felt like "dog years," so it was actually 42 years as an assistant, but he looks back with appreciation. Since he left, the Jets have had 10 different playcallers.

"I think more than anything, it was my first time being a coordinator. When you first sit in that chair, whether it's the head coach, coordinator, quarterback coach, position coach, whatever, you think you have all the answers," Schottenheimer said. "I remember sitting in San Diego and Cam Cameron was our coordinator, and thinking, 'I'd do it this way,' or 'I'd do it that way.' And then you get in that seat and you're sitting there and something comes across your desk and you're like, 'Damn, I don't know what I'm supposed to do right now.' You're literally learning on the job. I think we had some growing pains.

"We struggled through some times there but ended up figuring it out and doing a great job with it. I think that's my first exposure to leading people. Coaching Brett Favre when you're 33 and he's 40, you better be good at what you do and be able to connect with people because that's a unique age difference. And we had a lot of success together."

Back then, Schottenheimer was the hot young offensive assistant coach, interviewing for a few jobs and actually turning down a chance to talk with the Buffalo Bills. He wondered if he had missed his head coaching window, especially after the three winning seasons from 2018 to 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks when Russell Wilson had his best statistical seasons, and even in his two years as the Cowboys' coordinator before being named head coach in January.

"I learned a lot back then, thinking that I had all the answers," Schottenheimer said. "Here I was a hotshot, 32-year-old coordinator that after one year is getting head coaching opportunities. This is a very humbling business ... I think as I look back, those were some great memories and some great experiences. But I never stopped learning.

"I think the minute you take yourself too seriously in this business, you're asking for problems. Because there's too many talented coaches and players and people in this league that when you take yourself too seriously, which I'm sure I did at times, looking back, you're asking for problems."

Payday coming for Bass?

T.J. Bass will make his seventh start at guard for the Cowboys in his three seasons when they take on the Jets. The onetime undrafted free agent could be timing things up quite well.

He is set to be a restricted free agent when the season ends. If the Cowboys put the lowest tender on him, which projects to about $3.4 million, a team could make a run at him with an offer sheet because no draft compensation would be needed in return. The second-round tender is around $5.6 million, and no team has signed a player to an offer sheet with that designation.

In Bass' first six starts, the Cowboys have had at least 90 yards rushing five times. They have had more than 110 yards rushing in four of the six games. In four of the six starts, the Cowboys have scored at least 30 points. However, Cowboys' quarterbacks have been sacked nine times in Bass' starts and four of them came in one game.

"I've known T.J. and known about T.J. for a long time since I've been in college, and I've always thought he was better than what the people said," tight end Jake Ferguson said. "I couldn't be more right. The way he works, the way he carries himself, the way he attacks the field, I think he's a great player."

Catching up with Cooper Rush

It seems timely to see how the Cowboys' former backup quarterback is doing with the Baltimore Ravens as he is set to start in place of an injured Lamar Jackson Sunday.

Here's a report from Ravens ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jamison Hensley:

One reason why Rush is in position to make his first start at quarterback for the Ravens on Sunday is how strongly others vouched for him from his days with the Cowboys.

"Everybody that you spoke to in Dallas, [their comments were] glowing about [him]," Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. "And the guys that went from Dallas -- [former Cowboys quarterbacks coach] Doug Nussmeier went to the Saints and [former Cowboys offensive coordinator] Kellen Moore, they loved him. He's been as good as advertised."

With Jackson dealing with a hamstring injury, the Ravens need Rush to do what he did in Dallas -- win. Rush, who signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract with Baltimore this offseason, was 9-5 as a fill-in starting quarterback for the Cowboys, throwing 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

But Rush didn't provide a great first impression. In an uneven preseason, he threw one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Ravens have been thrilled with his work off the field. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews described Rush as a "pro's pro."

"He really dove into this offense [and] understands it extremely well," Andrews said. "I know he's fired up for the opportunity to go show what he is all about. There's a reason why he's been in the league for eight years. He's a really good player."

Things that don't make much sense

The Cowboys are 11-4 all time at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants and have won four in a row and seven of their past eight in the Meadowlands.

They are 0-2 against the Jets in the same stadium. They lost the 2011 season opener 27-24 and lost again in 2019 24-22.

Those 2019 Jets were 0-4 coming into the game ... the same record as these Jets coming into Sunday's game.