FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys placed Malik Hooker on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining one of their starting safeties for at least four games after he injured a left toe last week against the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys replaced Hooker by signing safety Alijah Clark to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game at the New York Jets.

Hooker, 29, played at least 15 games in each of his first four seasons with the Cowboys following four injury-plagued years in Indianapolis as a first-round draft pick by the Colts.

The toe injury appeared serious when Hooker pulled up lame in the middle of a play in the first half of the 40-40 tie against the Packers. He was seen at practice in street clothes with a walking boot this past week.

There was no update on left guard Tyler Smith, who is questionable with a knee injury. That means Smith still has a chance to play, with three other starting offensive linemen out against the Jets: center Cooper Beebe (foot), rookie right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion).