NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints have activated quarterback Taysom Hill and tight end Foster Moreau off the physically unable to perform list, indicating they will be active for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Moreau and Hill could play for the first time this season after both recovered from serious knee injuries sustained last season. The two players combined for 11 touchdowns last season.

Hill was injured against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 1, 2024 and Moreau was injured in the final game of the season on Jan. 5, 2025.

The team waived tight end Molokai Matavao and placed wide receiver Trey Palmer on injured reserve to open up two roster spots as a corresponding move.

Hill, who has been working with the quarterback room this summer, said returning this season was initially uncertain due to the severity of his injury. The team recently worked out a revised contract with him that tied up a large portion of his salary in per-game roster bonuses.

"I felt all the emotions over the last nine, ten months. So to be standing here right now and being able to be out at practice with my teammates ... it's an emotional thing, it's one where you're filled with gratitude," Hill said on Friday.