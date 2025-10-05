Open Extended Reactions

Sunday's NFL Week 5 action kicks off early in London, with the Minnesota Vikings facing the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the league's second international game of 2025.

The Vikings (2-2), who dropped a 24-21 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin last week, spent this past week in London sorting through options for an injury-ravaged offensive line. Minnesota placed center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he will miss at least four games after suffering two concussions in the first month of the season. The decision is a long-term blow for an offensive line that will be missing a total of three starters for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Browns (1-3) are turning to rookie QB Dillon Gabriel in hopes of jump-starting the league's second-lowest-scoring offense (14 points per game). Gabriel's first start comes in a bit of an unusual spot -- he will become the first quarterback to make his first start in an international game -- but Cleveland believes the third-round pick has prepared well for the moment.

Follow along here for real-time highlights, analysis and key moments from Sunday's games: