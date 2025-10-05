Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, despite coach Pete Carroll previously expressing his expectation that the All-Pro would be available.

Bowers missed two straight days of practice with a knee injury after being limited Wednesday. Carroll said the team decided to hold Bowers out of practice so he could get additional rest ahead of the game.

He had been listed as questionable to play.

Bowers has played through a PCL injury and a bone bruise in his left knee that he suffered in the Raiders' season-opening win over the New England Patriots, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Doctors have said the only way for Bowers to recover from the knee injuries is to rest, which he has been unwilling to do, the sources said.

When speaking to reporters at his locker Friday, Bowers said he was feeling better each week and wants to continue that trend. He added that he wasn't allowed to share further details on his injury, but it has been frustrating to deal with.

Despite Bowers being on the field, his production has gone down drastically.

He has totaled 14 catches for 122 yards since his five-catch, 103-yard performance in Week 1. Bowers, who has played with a brace and a sleeve on his left knee, has been held to under 50 receiving yards for three straight games, the longest such stretch in his two-year career.

Bowers, however, led the Raiders in yards in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears with 46.

"It's painful, sore, just annoying [and] frustrating because I want to be back to full strength and going full speed, being able to separate from guys," Bowers said. "I feel like I can't really do that to the best of my abilities right now."

In addition to Bowers, the Raiders will be without Michael Mayer (concussion), leaving the tight end room down to Ian Thomas, undrafted rookie Carter Runyon and Albert Okwuegbunam, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Starting linebacker Germaine Pratt (non-injury related) will not play; he did not travel with the team to Indianapolis.