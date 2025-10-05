Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- When Shaquille Leonard found himself away from football for the first time in his life, his relationship with the game took an unexpected turn.

Leonard, the former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker who on Wednesday announced his retirement and is being honored during the team's home game Sunday, wanted nothing to do with the sport.

"Oh man, it was tough," Leonard said. "I stopped watching football. It just made me mad just seeing the clips, seeing the game and just wishing that I was out there."

But Leonard said he has rediscovered his love of football by returning to his former high school, Lake View High, in South Carolina and becoming the defensive coordinator there.

"Once I started coaching, I found the love once again," he said. "... I felt like I found my purpose when I was playing. I knew what my purpose was, to come out here and be the best version of myself again. When I didn't have that, it was like, 'OK, who am I now? What am I going to do?' And to have that with these kids, it was great. They make me smile. They made me fall back in love with football."

Joined by his wife and three children -- the youngest of whom toddled around the room and eventually joined his father at the podium -- Leonard made his retirement official during a news conference at Lucas Oil Stadium before the Colts hosted the Las Vegas Raiders. He will be honored during a halftime tribute.

It is a day meant to celebrate one of the most impactful defensive players in franchise history, the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time first-team All-Pro who became a turnover machine for Indianapolis during his six seasons. Leonard notched 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and 32 tackles for loss during his time in Indianapolis.

Thinking back to his journey from rural South Carolina to the highest heights in pro football brought Leonard to tears Sunday.

"I come from a small town, and they wrote me off a long time ago," he said. "And just to be where my feet are today, I'm beyond blessed."

But that road was difficult in recent years. Leonard's time with the Colts took a turn when he could no longer succeed as a recurring nerve issue in his back impacted his lower body and reduced his explosiveness. Leonard said since being released by the Colts in 2023 and finishing that season with the Philadelphia Eagles, he has undergone three additional surgeries on an ankle and a hip.

He was trying to attempt a comeback as recently as last spring, but his body didn't cooperate.

"Since 2018, it hasn't been a year where I didn't have surgery," he said. "My body was just wearing down."

Leonard earned the nickname "The Maniac" during his years starring at South Carolina State, and he lived up to that reputation every day. His relentless energy and trash-talking helped fuel his team and everyone who watched him play.

He left a mark on those who were closest to him.

"I'm fortunate in my career to be around [Brian] Urlacher, [Lance] Briggs, Derrick Johnson, who I think are truly special impact linebackers," general manager Chris Ballard said. "And unequivocally, [Leonard] is right in the same mix."