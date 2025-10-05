Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Blue Jays are out to make a statement in the postseason.

During the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Sunday, Yankees pitcher Will Warren found himself on the mound with the bases loaded.

At bat for the Blue Jays? First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

With the count at two balls, one strike with one out, Warren wound up his arm, sending a 96 mile-per-hour pitch to Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto first basemen timed the ball right, sending it deep left into the stands for a grand slam.

With the grand slam, Guerrero Jr. also batted in Andres Gimenez, Myles Straw and George Springer to give Toronto a dominant 9-0 lead over the Yankees.

The grand slam also marked Guerrero Jr.'s second homer during the postseason, with his first home run coming on Saturday during Game 1.