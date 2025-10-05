Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- As Dak Prescott was running off the field at MetLife Stadium following the Dallas Cowboys' 37-22 win against the New York Jets, a large number of fans started chanting, "MVP, MVP, MVP."

"I mean, my ears work," Prescott said, "so I heard it, but I didn't hear it. It's Week 5. I don't care. I don't care if it was Week 17. I've told y'all what I want to win, the team goals. Right now, the success and the continued success is going to happen, (and) it's just a beneficiary of all the guys in that locker room."

Prescott completed 18-of-29 passes for 237 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. It was his 12 game with at least four touchdown passes, building on his franchise record. Three of the TDs came against the Jets' blitz, giving him five on the season when teams bringing extra pass rushers.

"Look, I think we're spoiled," Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "I think he's one of the best players in the league. He's certainly one of the best teammates and leaders out there that I've ever been around. The guys believe in him. He's playing with a ton of confidence right now."

Prescott was the runner-up for NFL MVP in 2023 to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Prescott threw for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdown passes and nine interceptions that season. The Cowboys finished 12-5 for the third straight year but were beat in the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers.

Last year, Prescott's season was cut to just eight games because of a hamstring avulsion that required surgery. He finished the season with 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

He's started 2025 looking like he did in 2023.

"He's hot right now," said running back Javonte Williams, who had a career-high 135 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns against the Jets. "I mean just the way he works throughout the week, the way he prepared, I feel like it's all just paying off for him."

Sunday's performance came with four missing offensive linemen due to injury. Left guard Tyler Smith was active for the game, but did not play a snap because of knee, ankle and hip issues. Left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion) missed his first game of the season, center Cooper Beebe (foot) missed his third straight and right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) missed his second straight.

Nate Thomas made the first start of his career, filling in for Guyton. Hakeem Adeniji made his first start with the Cowboys at left guard, splitting time with Trevor Keegan. Brock Hoffman started his third straight game at center. And T.J. Bass started his second straight at right guard.

By halftime, the Cowboys had a 100-yard rusher (Williams) and a 100-yard receiver (Ryan Flournoy) while taking a 23-3 lead.

Dak Prescott has started 2025 much like how he did in 2023, when he finished runner-up to Lamar Jackson in NFL MVP voting. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Prescott also did not have two of his top three receivers in Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot).

Despite the changes, Prescott remained confident.

"It's the time that you spend together throughout the building and it's those moments, those reps that they get throughout practice," Prescott sad. "I had a conversation with a young lineman early in the week about, you know, how I became a starter. So if there's ever a guy who's going to believe in somebody having to step up to the plate when their number is called and people don't think they're ready, it's me."

In 2016, Prescott became the Cowboys' starter during training camp when Tony Romo suffered a back injury. A fourth-round draft pick, Prescott went 13-3 as the starter and was named the NFL's rookie of the year.

Now in his 10th season, Prescott said his only goal is winning a Super Bowl. And he did not believe Sunday was even one of his better games, despite those "MVP" chants.

"Too many incompletions," he said. "I've got to look back and see why. But, yeah, I mean sometimes, you know, it's just happy and excited fans."