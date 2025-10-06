Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson was ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury suffered on a kickoff return in the second quarter.

The injury, coupled with starter Rhamondre Stevenson having his role reduced after losing a fumble in the first quarter, left the Patriots short-handed at running back with rookie TreVeyon Henderson playing more than expected.

Gibson, a six-year veteran, entered the night having played 17% of the offensive snaps and is one of the team's top kickoff returners; his 90-yard return for a touchdown keyed a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. He entered Sunday night with 19 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Stevenson's ball security continues to be a significant concern for the Patriots. He lost two fumbles in a Week 3 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his lost fumble against the Bills came on the first play after the Patriots' defense recovered a Buffalo fumble.

Stevenson's three lost fumbles are the most in the NFL among non-quarterbacks this season, according to ESPN Research. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young also has three lost fumbles.

The Patriots played Stevenson for only eight snaps (including penalties) after his miscue Sunday night, with six of those plays coming in the team's "pony" grouping that puts two running backs on the field at the same time.

Henderson, the second-round pick out of Ohio State, was charted on the field for 18 snaps (including penalties) after Stevenson's lost fumble.