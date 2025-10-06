Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif -- Jim Harbaugh insisted the Chargers are still a good football team after their second straight defeat Sunday but admitted they are making "out of character" mistakes.

"We need to get the bleeding stopped on the penalties and the self-inflicted wounds," Harbaugh said after a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. "... I know we're capable of doing that. I know we're a good football team in those areas. Not good at it right now, but yeah, we'll get better."

The Chargers had ten penalties that cost them 85 yards on Sunday. Last week, they were flagged 14 times for 107 yards in a loss to the winless Giants. The 24 penalties over two weeks are the most ever over by a Harbaugh-coached NFL team in a two-week span.

The Chargers began Sunday's game jumping out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, but the Commanders responded by scoring 27 unanswered. Many of the Chargers' attempts at scoring were thwarted by penalties.

With the Chargers leading 10-7 and 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter, wide receiver Ladd McConkey hurdled two defenders for a score on a punt return, sending the Sofi Stadium crowd into a frenzy. But the play was nullified because linebacker Marlowe Wax was flagged for roughing the kicker after he ran into punter Tress Way.

In the third quarter, with the Chargers down 17-10 and on 2nd and 19, Herbert connected with receiver Qeuntin Johnston for a first down. The play was erased after right tackle Trey Pipkins was flagged for holding. On the next play, 2nd and 28, Herbert found wide receiver Keenan Allen for a 31-yard gain and first down. The play was nullified due to an illegal formation penalty on Pipkins. L.A. punted the ball.

"I think it's out of character," Herbert said of the penalties. "I think it is just on us to focus in and dial in. Every play is equally important, and we just have to limit those penalties."

Harbaugh said he believes these mistakes are fixable with more focus and concentration.

Over the first three weeks, the Chargers had just 17 penalties, tied for the third-least in the NFL, according to TruMedia, but have exceeded that total with 24 over the last two games. Safety Derwin James credits some of the L.A.'s mistakes to the team's injury woes, which have thrust different players into starting roles.

"It's guys in and out, man. I don't like to make excuses, man. Whether it's offensive linemen coming in, a new corner, whatever it is coming in, we all need to be on the same page," he said. "And that's probably why you see some of the stuff. But man, just stay together. I ain't tripping."

On Sunday, injuries plagued the Chargers' offensive line again as Pipkins (knee) and right guard Mekhi Becton (hand) both missed significant time throughout the game. Pipkins played just 23 snaps, while Becton played 34 of the possible 65. Running back Omarion Hampton also left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

The Chargers' inability to protect Herbert has become a theme this season, and that continued Sunday with Becton and Pipkins injured. L.A. posted a pass block win rate of 39.1%, according to TruMedia. They are the first team to record a Pass Block Win Rate of under 40% in consecutive games since the Patriots and Dolphins in Weeks 14-16 of the 2023 season.

Still, Harbaugh said he believed the Chargers have the right players on the roster to block for Herbert.

"We need to get better," Harbaugh said. "We're a good football team. [But] we're not good enough in some of the areas that you need to win games -- back to work."