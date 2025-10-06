Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It took five tries, but Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward finally got his first NFL win behind an improbable fourth-quarter comeback Sunday at Arizona.

The Titans, who trailed 21-6 in the fourth, saw their win probability dip as low as 1.8%. But led by Ward's 193 passing yards in the final quarter, the Titans scored 16 unanswered points to stun the Cardinals 22-21, marking the second-most improbable comeback this NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak by Tennessee dating back to last season.

Ward completed 13 of 18 passes in the final frame for 193 yards -- more than the 155 fourth-quarter passing yards he had in the previous four games combined.

"I think the second half, I really saw the field better in terms of just getting the ball out, letting my guys make plays," said Ward, who threw for a career-high 265 yards. "I wish I would've started better personally, but at the end of the day it don't matter how you start. It's how you finish."

After completing only 5 of his 16 passes in the first half, Ward bounced back and made some throws in the second. On the Titans' first drive of the fourth quarter, he found Calvin Ridley on a seam route for a 47-yard gain, then dropped a pass perfectly over the shoulder to Gunnar Helm for a 19-yard gain to the Cardinals' 1-yard line.

On the next play, Tony Pollard punched it in to make the score 21-12.

"Cam made big plays when we needed him to," Titans coach Brian Callahan said. "The play selection and Cam's execution of it were spot on. That's what you need in those moments."

The win wouldn't have happened without some good fortune. A pass intended for Ridley was tipped by linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and intercepted by safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. Taylor-Demerson fumbled the ball as he tried to run after the interception, and Titans receiver Tyler Lockett recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to pull the Titans within two points.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Tennessee defense forced a punt on Arizona's next offensive series. Ward and the Titans' offense took over at their own 18-yard line, down by two points with 1:53 remaining.

Ward completed 3 of his 4 throwing attempts, including a well-placed pass to Ridley for a 38-yard gain that set up Joey Slye's 29-yard game-winning field goal.

"Cam did a hell of a job of controlling that offense and getting us down to be able to kick that field goal," Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said. "I told him that's why we drafted you No. 1 overall. His calmness in that pocket. I don't know how many rookie quarterbacks could have that type of poise."