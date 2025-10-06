Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was straight to the point when asked about his team's offensive issues in the first half during a 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

"We just played sloppy," Allen said in his postgame news conference.

The loss -- Buffalo's first of the season -- dropped the team to 4-1, ended a 14-game home winning streak, and marked a lost opportunity to take a significant lead in the AFC East. The miscues Allen referenced were headlined by 11 accepted penalties and three turnovers, including two fumbles in the first quarter. Three Bills drives ended in Patriots territory without points.

"Not gonna win a football game turning the ball over three times in our red zone," Allen added. "Gave them one in their red zone. That's just bad football and we just did not play good tonight."

The first fumble came on a botched handoff from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox. It appeared there was a miscommunication, and coach Sean McDermott confirmed postgame that it was supposed to be a handoff to Knox.

The second fumble was by wide receiver Keon Coleman after catching a pass from Allen that gave the Patriots the ball at the Buffalo 11-yard line.

The final turnover was Allen's second interception of the season, thrown when the Bills were in the red zone in the third quarter.

"We shouldn't have even been in it with three turnovers," Allen said. "So, again, that's just ... piss poor offense."

Allen finished the game 22-of-31 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the team in rushing with nine carries for 53 yards.

The defense recovered a fumble by Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson but lost the turnover margin, ending an NFL-record streak of 26 straight games not losing the turnover margin.

The Bills' eight penalties in the first half tied their second most under McDermott (since 2017).

"We got to clean up the penalties," linebacker Shaq Thompson said. "... If we get a turnover, we got to go make a turnover. We got to make sure it evens out."

The Bills' 20 points were their fewest in a home game since Week 6 of the 2023 season against the New York Giants (14). The Bills had scored more than 20 points in 16 straight home games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest since the Patriots' streak of 25 from 2016-19.

"We didn't play our game tonight, and that's frustrating," McDermott said. "And this is a pivotal learning opportunity for us right here. So, there were some other moments where I just feel like maybe we were too cute at times. And just overall we've got to look at some things and just be honest with ourselves and learn from it holistically."