          Source: Colts' Spencer Shrader sustains season-ending knee injury

          Colts destroy Raiders at home (1:15)

          Jonathan Taylor rushes for three touchdowns as the Colts pick up a huge home win over the Raiders. (1:15)

          • Stephen HolderOct 6, 2025, 05:04 PM
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts kicker Spencer Shrader suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the Raiders, a source told ESPN.

          The news was first reported by former Colts punter Pat McAfee on Monday.

          Shrader, who entered Week 5 leading the NFL with 13 made field goals, sustained the injury when Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum collided with him during an extra point attempt in the second quarter of the Colts' 40-6 victory. McCollum was flagged for a personal foul for roughing the kicker.

          Shrader fell to the turf and grabbed his right knee after the play, remaining on the ground for an extended period before walking off slowly with assistance from the training staff.

          After the game, Colts coach Shane Steichen strongly suggested Shrader's injury was serious, saying, "It doesn't look good."

          The Colts have relied heavily on Shrader this season, as they have been one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. No other kicker had more than 10 field goals entering Sunday.