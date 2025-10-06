Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have released linebacker Germaine Pratt after he did not travel with the team for Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, coach Pete Carroll announced Monday.

Carroll said the team decided to "go in a different direction."

Pratt played in just four games with the Raiders, totaling 25 tackles and four run stuffs. He primarily played weakside linebacker for the Raiders in a rotation with Jamal Adams and Devin White. For the most part, Las Vegas had Pratt, White and middle linebacker Elandon Roberts on the field together.

Pratt stood out from the rest of the linebackers because of his effectiveness in coverage. In 105 coverage snaps, he allowed 74 yards and a passer rating of 70.7 on 13 targets as the nearest defender. White, meanwhile, has given up 11 catches for 107 yards and a passer rating of 82.2 on 17 targets in 149 coverage snaps.

Las Vegas signed Pratt to a one-year, $4.25 million deal in June after he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals following six seasons there.

Pratt played a key role in the Bengals winning back-to-back AFC North titles, as well as making AFC Championship Game appearances in 2021 and 2022. In 96 career games (88 starts), he totaled 616 tackles, 23 pass breakups, 7 forced fumbles and 7 interceptions.

In 2024, Pratt recorded a career-best 143 tackles, 2 interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.