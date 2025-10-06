        <
        >

          Lions CB Terrion Arnold 'out for a long time,' Dan Campbell says

          play
          Detroit Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Highlights (0:59)

          Detroit Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Highlights (0:59)

          • Eric WoodyardOct 6, 2025, 07:49 PM
            Close
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted," "Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan.
            Follow on X

          Detroit Lions starting cornerback Terrion Arnold will be sidelined indefinitely due to a shoulder injury, coach Dan Campbell said Monday.

          The Lions are unsure whether Arnold's injury is season-ending, Campbell said. Arnold was hurt during the Lions' 37-24 victory at Cincinnati on Sunday. He finished with a tackle and two passes defended.

          "Unfortunately, he's going to be out for a while," Campbell said. "He's going to be out for a long time."

          Arnold was officially ruled out in the fourth quarter against the Bengals after being carted off the field. He also left last week's game against the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury.

          The Lions placed their other starting cornerback, D.J. Reed, on injured reserve last week due to a hamstring injury.

          Arnold, 22, is in his second NFL season. The Lions chose him as the 24th pick in the 2024 draft out of Alabama.