Detroit Lions starting cornerback Terrion Arnold will be sidelined indefinitely due to a shoulder injury, coach Dan Campbell said Monday.

The Lions are unsure whether Arnold's injury is season-ending, Campbell said. Arnold was hurt during the Lions' 37-24 victory at Cincinnati on Sunday. He finished with a tackle and two passes defended.

"Unfortunately, he's going to be out for a while," Campbell said. "He's going to be out for a long time."

Arnold was officially ruled out in the fourth quarter against the Bengals after being carted off the field. He also left last week's game against the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury.

The Lions placed their other starting cornerback, D.J. Reed, on injured reserve last week due to a hamstring injury.

Arnold, 22, is in his second NFL season. The Lions chose him as the 24th pick in the 2024 draft out of Alabama.