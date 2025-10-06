Open Extended Reactions

El SEGUNDO, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton will be placed on injured reserve with ankle injury, coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday.

By going on IR, Hampton will miss at least the next four games.

Hampton appeared to sustain the injury on a fourth-and-2 play with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter of the Chargers' 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The first-round rookie tripped over Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu and came up limping. Hampton didn't return to the game and left the stadium with a walking boot on his left foot.

The Chargers selected Hampton with the 22nd pick in this year's draft and signed veteran running back Najee Harris in the offseason to build the type of rushing offense that has defined Harbaugh teams. Now, Harris sustained a season-ending ruptured Achilles in Week 3, and Hampton will miss time.

Hampton had been hitting a groove since Harris' injury and was perhaps the Chargers' most important offensive player not named Justin Herbert. Hampton has rushed for 314 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also has 20 receptions and 136 yards receiving.

Hampton is third in the NFL yards from scrimmage since Week 3, trailing Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nakua and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The rookie looked to be heading toward another big performance in Week 5, as he was up to 70 scrimmage yards before exiting the game.

With Hampton set to miss time, Harbaugh said the Chargers will turn to running backs Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal.

Vidal is on the practice squad but has been elevated the past two weeks on gameday. Harbaugh also mentioned rookie Amar Johnson, who is on the practice squad as well, but the coach said the team would also explore other options, indicating L.A. will likely bring in running backs for tryouts or explore trades.

Haskins has five carries for 13 yards this season, and Vidal has four carries for 18 yards. Johnson, a rookie, has never played in a regular-season game but shined for the Green Bay Packers in the preseason.