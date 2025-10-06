        <
          Jaguars DE Travon Walker out Monday night against Chiefs

          • Michael DiRoccoOct 6, 2025, 11:03 PM
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker was inactive for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

          Walker suffered a left wrist injury in the Jags' Sept. 28 victory at San Francisco and had surgery last Monday. He did not practice Thursday or Friday but practiced on a limited basis Saturday with a cast on his left hand.

          Walker is second on the team with two sacks to go along with 12 tackles and a pass breakup. This will be only the third game the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 has missed in his career.