JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker was inactive for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Walker suffered a left wrist injury in the Jags' Sept. 28 victory at San Francisco and had surgery last Monday. He did not practice Thursday or Friday but practiced on a limited basis Saturday with a cast on his left hand.

Walker is second on the team with two sacks to go along with 12 tackles and a pass breakup. This will be only the third game the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 has missed in his career.