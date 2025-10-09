        <
          NFL Week 6 uniforms: Falcons, Bills' MNF throwback clash leads the way

          Last year, the Falcons went 3-0 in their throwback uniforms, which they will wear against the Bills in Week 6. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibOct 9, 2025, 12:00 PM

          Week 6 of the NFL season brings the return of two throwback threads.

          On "Monday Night Football," the Atlanta Falcons are rocking their throwback uniforms against the Buffalo Bills. Atlanta's look includes the iconic red helmet -- which was reintroduced in 2022 -- with the old school Falcons logo. The Falcons went 3-0 in the throwbacks last season. Buffalo is wearing a classic combination of its own as it brings back its "Standing Buffalo" throwbacks, an all-white look with a red buffalo silhouette on the helmet. The Bills haven't worn the combination since the 2021 season.

          In the second game of a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the Washington Commanders are wearing their all-black alternates against the Chicago Bears. Washington wore the uniforms during its stunning "Hail Mary" victory over the Bears in Week 8 last year. Chicago's combination will also mirror that of last season's game.

          Here's a look at the Week 6 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans, who are on a bye.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: TBA

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light navy

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Summit white

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: TBA

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Powder blue

          Pants: Gold

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Bone

          Pants: TBA

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black