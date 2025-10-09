Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the NFL season brings the return of two throwback threads.

On "Monday Night Football," the Atlanta Falcons are rocking their throwback uniforms against the Buffalo Bills. Atlanta's look includes the iconic red helmet -- which was reintroduced in 2022 -- with the old school Falcons logo. The Falcons went 3-0 in the throwbacks last season. Buffalo is wearing a classic combination of its own as it brings back its "Standing Buffalo" throwbacks, an all-white look with a red buffalo silhouette on the helmet. The Bills haven't worn the combination since the 2021 season.

In the second game of a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the Washington Commanders are wearing their all-black alternates against the Chicago Bears. Washington wore the uniforms during its stunning "Hail Mary" victory over the Bears in Week 8 last year. Chicago's combination will also mirror that of last season's game.

Here's a look at the Week 6 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans, who are on a bye.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Ella Hall/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: TBA

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Blue

Pants: TBA

Chicago Bears

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Light navy

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Summit white

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

John Locher/AP

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: Gold

Jeff Lewis/AP

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Bone

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: White

New England Patriots

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Helmet: Green

Jersey: Green

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Adam Hunger/AP

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Gold

Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Kyusung Gong/AP

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Washington Commanders

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black