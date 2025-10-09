Week 6 of the NFL season brings the return of two throwback threads.
On "Monday Night Football," the Atlanta Falcons are rocking their throwback uniforms against the Buffalo Bills. Atlanta's look includes the iconic red helmet -- which was reintroduced in 2022 -- with the old school Falcons logo. The Falcons went 3-0 in the throwbacks last season. Buffalo is wearing a classic combination of its own as it brings back its "Standing Buffalo" throwbacks, an all-white look with a red buffalo silhouette on the helmet. The Bills haven't worn the combination since the 2021 season.
In the second game of a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the Washington Commanders are wearing their all-black alternates against the Chicago Bears. Washington wore the uniforms during its stunning "Hail Mary" victory over the Bears in Week 8 last year. Chicago's combination will also mirror that of last season's game.
Here's a look at the Week 6 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans, who are on a bye.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: TBA
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Blue
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
This fits.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 8, 2025
Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/Z0kcEBXgA9
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Light navy
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Summit white
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Powder blue
Pants: Gold
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Bone
Pants: TBA
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: Green
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: Gold
Turning up the heat for this Sunday's fit. @calottery | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/kOR1HOgUBN— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 8, 2025
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black