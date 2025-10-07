Herm Edwards details why he would play Travis Hunter primarily on defense and situationally on offense. (0:35)

Week 5's "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars brought a reunion for Travis Hunter and a lucky fan.

About 30 minutes before kickoff, Hunter shared a full-circle moment with Sandy Hawkins Combs -- the United Airlines passenger who on May 10 lucked into a seat beside him after the draft.

In a Facebook post, the passenger said she didn't know who Hunter was at first, but she admired his kindness and noticed fans congratulating him and asking for photos before she learned his name.

"I turned and asked him, 'Who am I sitting next to?' I looked at his Jaguars pants, smiled, and asked, 'Are you an athlete?'" Combs wrote on the post. "He smiled and said, 'I'm Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.'"

Combs pointed out in the post that she told her sons she wanted a Hunter jersey.

Months later, Combs wore the first-rounder's jersey Monday when she witnessed the Jaguars' 31-28 thrilling win over the Chiefs.

Hunter snagged three receptions for 64 receiving yards in the contest, including an acrobatic 44-yarder from quarterback Trevor Lawrence over two Kansas City defenders.