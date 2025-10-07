Jaguars coach Liam Coen tells Pat McAfee that he is proud of Trevor Lawrence's resilience in the win over the Chiefs. (1:11)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed tight end Brenton Strange on injured reserve with a hip injury Tuesday, but the injury isn't season-ending.

Per NFL IR rules, Strange must miss at least four games. The earliest he could return would be the Jaguars' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Strange, who leads Jacksonville with 20 catches, was hurt during the team's 31-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. There was no contact on the play; he bent over after running a route in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

The Jaguars also signed receiver Tim Jones to the practice squad and released receiver Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad.