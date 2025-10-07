Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans have waived wide receiver Treylon Burks from injured reserve, ending the former first-round draft pick's time in Tennessee.

Burks suffered a fractured collarbone early in training camp and was waived with an injury designation at the time, reverting him to Tennessee's IR list.

Tuesday's move makes Burks exempt from the NFL's standard rules for IR activation, and he will be immediately eligible to play for whichever new team he joins.

The Titans selected Burks with the 18th pick in the 2022 draft, a pick they acquired by trading star receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The fractured collarbone was the latest health setback for the injury-plagued Burks, who missed all of last season because of a torn ACL. He has appeared in just 27 games over parts of four season with the Titans.

The Titans were hoping Burks could be a key contributor this season after spending the offseason rehabbing from the torn ACL. His best season came as a rookie in 2022, when he caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a score touchdown.