OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are shaking up their struggling defense by trading slumping pass rusher Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a fifth-round pick in 2026, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Oweh, 26, has gone from recording a career-high 10 sacks last season to not producing a sack in his first five games this season. The 31st overall pick in the 2021 draft, Oweh has watched his playing time drop to a career-low 45% of the Ravens' defensive snaps this season.

The Ravens free up around $8 million in cap space by parting ways with Oweh, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Baltimore now might need to make a move to bolster its pass rush, considering its top remaining outside linebackers are Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson, rookie second-round pick Mike Green and David Ojabo.

Baltimore added two safeties on Tuesday in Gilman and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a free agent who was signed to the practice squad. The Ravens, who have allowed the most points in the NFL at 35.4 per game, also rank 31st in pass defense, giving up an average of 262.4 yards through the air.

The lack of experienced depth at safety has been an issue for a Ravens defense that has struggled mightily.

When Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton was sidelined Sunday with a groin injury, Baltimore started undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery in a 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans.

Gilman, 28, was one of the most critical elements of the Chargers' top-ranked defense last season. He thrived as a deep safety with Elijah Molden, allowing Derwin James Jr. to move primarily to nickel, where James was a second-team All-Pro and rejuvenated a Chargers defense that had been one of the league's worst a season prior.

Gilman's play had fluctuated between bad and good this season, but ultimately, the Chargers' need for an edge rusher is bigger than the need at safety. Coach Jim Harbaugh regularly lauds veteran Tony Jefferson, who will likely replace Gilman as the starting deep safety.

Gilman and Gardner-Johnson could also help the Ravens even when Hamilton returns. By playing one of them deep with Malaki Starks, Hamilton can play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he has made an impact in the past.

According to TruMedia, Oweh is 33rd in the NFL in pressure rate (11%), which would rank as the second highest on the Chargers by a wide margin behind Tuli Tuipulotu, who is 12th in the NFL (13.6).

The next-highest pressure rate for an outside linebacker on the Chargers is Caleb Murphy, who ranks 131st.

Oweh will give the Chargers a young, promising edge rusher in the final year of his contract who could blossom into an impact player. At worst, Oweh is a better placeholder for what L.A. has now, as veteran Khalil Mack nurses an elbow injury he suffered in Week 2 that landed him on injured reserve. Mack is eligible to return in Week 7.

Baltimore has been one of the most disappointing teams in the league. The Ravens (1-4) tied the worst start in the franchise's 30-year history.

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.