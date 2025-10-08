Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson has been ruled out of Thursday night's game at the New York Giants with a left ankle injury. Dickerson was slow to get up following an A.J. Dillon run late in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

He had his ankle taped on the sideline but never returned to the game and was replaced in the lineup by Brett Toth.

It's been a tough start to the season for Dickerson, who had surgery on his right meniscus in August. With both Dickerson and center Cam Jurgens (back) coming off surgery and right tackle Lane Johnson missing parts of two games with a stinger, the normally dominant offensive line hasn't quite looked like itself five weeks into the season.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Similarly, defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been dealing with a shoulder injury dating back to training camp and hasn't been at full force. He popped up on the practice report with a different ailment, a heel injury, on Wednesday and is listed as questionable.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) has been ruled out while linebacker Nakobe Dean, who has been sidelined with a torn patellar tendon since January, is listed as questionable and has a chance to make his 2025 debut.