OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Wide receiver Rashod Bateman acknowledged Wednesday that "it's kind of shocking" to himself and the rest of the organization that the Baltimore Ravens are off to a 1-4 start, which is tied for the worst in franchise history.

The preseason betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, Baltimore has now lost three straight for the first time since 2022, including back-to-back losses by 17 points or more. In Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans, the players could hear boos at M&T Bank Stadium.

"The fans got every right to feel how they feel," Bateman said. "They expect excellence. It's our job to deliver that. We are not upholding the standard right now, so we deserve all the criticism."

With quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined by a hamstring injury, the banged-up Ravens totaled their fewest yards (207) in eight years on Sunday. Baltimore also allowed the most points in a home game in coach John Harbaugh's 18 seasons.

Bateman described it as "s---ty day all around for us." The only other time the Ravens started 1-4 was 2015, when Baltimore finished 5-11.

"I think we're trying to do a good job of staying composed, but we understand where we're at," Bateman said. "We understand the tasks that we've got to do [and] the hole that we've got to get out of. We're all grown, so we'll go play football, and hopefully get out of this hole."

A loss Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams could put Baltimore in a major hole. Of the 283 teams to lose at least five of their first six games in the Super Bowl era, only four have rebounded to make the playoffs (1.5%), according to ESPN Research.

"They're completely motivated to get the win this week, but the main thing you have to focus on is how to do it," Harbaugh said. "You have to go play a certain way, getting prepared to do that and to play the way we can play given whatever circumstances we have."

Jackson was one of four Pro Bowl players from last year to not practice Wednesday for Baltimore. The others were: middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf).