Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle had to dress at an adjacent locker Wednesday as a large group of reporters overflowed into his space to interview Chuba Hubbard.

It won't be that easy to push the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week aside Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after he rushed for a career-high 206 yards against the Miami Dolphins, as Hubbard sat out with a calf injury.

Whether Hubbard returns to his starting role this week or next, Dowdle's performance verified what the Panthers (2-3) believed in March when they signed the free agent -- who spent five seasons in Dallas -- to a one-year deal.

"Two is better than one,'' Dowdle said.

Dowdle is champing as hard at the bit to face his former team as Hubbard is to return to the field. He stands by his comment that Dallas needs to be prepared for him after tying for Carolina's second-highest single-game rushing total.

"They've got to buckle up,'' Dowdle said of facing the NFL's 32nd-ranked defense. "That was just meaning it's going to be a very physical game. I take pride in that. Buckle your chinstraps up. I will be coming.''

Former #Dallas back Rico Dowdle heard the #Cowboys coach use his buckle up comment. The now #Panthers back seemed to like it heading into Sunday's game. pic.twitter.com/GeYVTmAW1r — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 8, 2025

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer is aware.

"I know we're going to have to buckle up,'' he told reporters in Dallas on Monday. "We'll bring our seatbelts, Rico. We'll buckle up. Can't wait to see him though.''

Hubbard hopes he'll have something for the Cowboys (2-2-1) as well. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice, but he worked on the side, something he didn't do a week ago.

He said that he feels great, but it's up to the coaches whether he plays.

While Hubbard called Dowdle's performance against Miami "one of the best I've seen in person,'' he made it clear there's room for both of them to excel.

"One thing you can never be mad about is having a talented running back room,'' Hubbard said. "Both of us being on the field is a pro [not a con]. Whether it's me or him, Trevor [Etienne], anyone, I've got money on us.''

It's a luxury Carolina head coach Dave Canales likes having against Dallas -- which ranks 23rd in run defense (127.4 yards per game.) -- as well as other opponents.

"It's a great feeling for me,'' he said. "I look down on the call sheet -- I don't have to worry about who's in there. To know we've got two solid backs that we love, it just allows us to continue to play our brand of football and get a fresh set of legs in there that can execute.

"We'll figure out how to use both guys when that time comes.''