MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers despite nursing multiple injuries, offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday.

Tagovailoa was limited in Wednesday's practice with injuries to his hip and left thumb. He didn't miss any of last week's game against the Carolina Panthers, and Smith said there isn't much concern for the quarterback moving forward.

"Ultimately he's working through stuff for the week, and we're not overall concerned for Sunday," Smith said. "We're working through the process to Sunday, but I mean, we're not anticipating any setback for him for playing on Sunday."

Including playoffs, Tagovailoa played in all 18 of Miami's games in 2023, but he missed five games in 2022 with multiple concussions and did not play in a career-high six games last season with a concussion and a hip injury. He is in the first year of a four-year, $212.1 million extension he signed after the 2023 season.

While the Dolphins have struggled to a 1-4 start in 2025, Tagovailoa's play has not been the most prevalent of their issues. His 10 touchdown passes is tied for third in the NFL. Tagovailoa had four passes intercepted in Miami's first three games but has thrown for 433 yards and five touchdowns over the past two games without turning the ball over.

The Dolphins signed 2021 No. 2 pick Zach Wilson as Tagovailoa's backup this offseason and drafted former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the seventh round this year.