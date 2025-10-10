What Romeo Doubs' hot start means for his future with Packers

Daniel Dopp explains his fantasy hesitancy when it comes to Matthew Golden in the Packers' matchup vs. the Bengals. (1:10)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Matthew Golden may be their receiving star of the future. Christian Watson might boost their deep-threat passing game when he returns within the next couple of games from his torn right ACL. Jayden Reed could add to the offense's versatility when he comes back late in the season from his collarbone and foot injuries. And Dontayvion Wicks has seemingly recovered from his rampant drops to potentially change the course of his career.

Amidst all those maybes and mights, there's one member of the Green Bay Packers receiving corps already doing what he needs to do: Romeo Doubs.

The fourth-year pro went from someone whose days with the team could be numbered, perhaps even before this season's trade deadline, to a player the team must consider re-signing before he hits free agency in March.

"He shows up every day ready to work, handles his business and then you see the results on the field," Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. "I think he's got some of the best hands I've ever seen, and I think some of that stuff showed up last time in Dallas of just, the ball's coming his way, he's making plays every time."

Doubs is coming off a three-touchdown game in the Week 4 tie against the Dallas Cowboys, prior to last week's bye. Before that, he had four career games with two touchdowns, but he had never posted a hat trick.

"Honestly, bro, this is a team thing," the soft-spoken Doubs said. "I would not like to speak upon my end. Obviously, it was pretty good on my end, but I think there's always a bigger picture in this league."

In four games, Doubs has four touchdowns. He leads all Packers receivers in catches (13) and yards (179) -- although he trails tight end Tucker Kraft (16, 225) in both categories -- and does not have a drop in 19 targets so far this season after dropping five in 72 targets last season, according to ESPN Research.

He is on pace for 55 catches and 760 yards. While those aren't WR1-type numbers, that catch total would rank second only to the 59 catches he had in 2023, and his yards total would top his previous best season of 674, also in 2023 -- the only season of his career in which he did not miss a game.

The start this season may have changed the course of his career. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last week that the Packers have an interest in possibly signing Doubs to a contract extension. It might be a difficult task, however, considering the crowded receiver room. Watson already signed a one-year extension, keeping him under contract through 2026.

Doubs could be looking at a contract similar to the three-year, $36.75 million extension the Ravens gave Rashod Bateman in June or perhaps even the four-year, $53 million extension the Bills gave Khalil Shakir in March. Like Doubs, neither Bateman nor Shakir has had a 1,000-yard season. Bateman entered the league in 2021, a year before Doubs, while Shakir was picked 16 spots after Doubs in 2022.

"I just think when his number's called upon he's delivered," coach Matt LaFleur said of Doubs. "And I think it's been his approach."

Doubs missed four games last season -- one because of a suspension after he inexplicably missed two days of meetings and practices, two because of a concussion and one because of an illness.

There was further concern after Doubs sustained a second concussion last season, in the wild-card playoff loss to the Eagles. He began wearing the Guardian Cap over his helmet full time after his first concussion and has been concussion-free this season.

"In four years, Rome has done everything the right way," LaFleur said. "I know that there was a little blip on the screen, but I think that was just a one-off. And over time, he's just, he does everything the right way in regards to how he prepares, how he supports his teammates, so it's really cool to see a guy have success like that

"I would expect that to continue because he approaches the game the right way. He comes to work every day with the right mentality, he puts the work in, he does extra work, he does all the little things required to help you become the best version of you, and it's really cool to see."