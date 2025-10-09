Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Now 32 and in his 10th year as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback, Dak Prescott is seeing a longer runway on the rest of his playing career.

"Forties would be a good number," Prescott said. "Obviously, I've been through some injuries, played very physical in college, so if I can get to 40 playing at the standard that I want, yeah, that would be awesome."

Prescott is signed with the Cowboys through 2028, when he would be 35. He has missed games due to a fractured and dislocated ankle (2020), a broken thumb (2022) and a hamstring avulsion (2024) that required surgery.

When he entered the league in 2016, Prescott marveled at how quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees played into their 40s but never considered then that he would play as long as they did.

Aaron Rodgers is 42 and starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Flacco is 40 and was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Prescott's perspective "has definitely changed; I can see it more realistically now," he said. "And I think as much as anything, the fun and the peace that this game still gives me 10 years in is going to be hard [to move on from]. You can't supplement it, so as long as I can do this at a level that I'm proud and happy with, I'll keep trying."

In his 10th season, Prescott is moving up the milestone charts in Cowboys history.

He needs 150 passing yards to surpass Troy Aikman (32,942) for second in team history. Tony Romo is the leader with 34,183 yards.

Prescott needs one win to break a tie with Romo to move into third in team history with 79 victories. Aikman (94) and Roger Staubach (85) are Nos. 1 and 2. Earlier this season, he became the all-time leader in completions (2,919), moving past Aikman. He is second in attempts (4,354) to Aikman and touchdown passes (223) to Romo.

He said he is unaware of the charts unless he is told about them.

"Truthfully. Don't look it up. Couldn't tell you. Honestly couldn't even tell you the number," Prescott said. "Seriously couldn't. I think if anything it's just a testament of how long I've been playing. That's the biggest blessing, and that's what I'm so thankful for: still playing the game that I love. Talking about the peace and the fun that I'm having, it's just about being present. I know if I continue to do that at the level that I want to, those things will just happen."